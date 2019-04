Wilton Baptist Church invites the community to its Easter celebration on Sunday, April 21, at 11 a.m. The church is at 254 Danbury road.

Early risers are invited to Wilton Congregational Church’s 6 a.m. sunrise service at at Hillside Cemetery on Ridgefield Road. There will also be a traditional Easter worship service at 9 a.m. (different time from the usual 9:30 service) and a worship band service at 11 a.m. The church is at 70 Ridgefield Road.