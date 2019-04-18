Wilton Library Lines

Enjoying a cuppa

Mother and daughter duo Wendy and Madison Fellows of Bubble & Brew are coming to the library for their first guided tea talk and tasting on Saturday, April 20, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Bubble & Brew is the business they founded in April 2018 with their antique-French-firetruck-turned-local food truck. This tea-loving pair have been certified by Bruce Richardson’s Tea Master Class, but their love for tea dates back to their childhood years with family. Their passion truly blossomed from the tea farms visited and many tea tastings they have enjoyed on their travels abroad. Through those experiences they were able to try hundreds of different teas and will now share their experience with the audience. In Sunday’s program, they will cover a tasting, brief history and potential health benefits of tea. Teas sampled will be favorites from each category: white — Darjeeling Moonshine, green — Jasmine Jade Pearls, oolong — Bao Zhong Oolong, black — Koucha Black, and tisane — Peach Passionfruit. Registration is suggested. There is no charge.

Weir Farm artist exhibition

April brings Steffen Pollock to the Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence program and his exhibition to the library on Monday, April 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Drawing from several literary sources, (Pilgrim at Tinker Creek, Hunger Mountain, and Spell of the Sensuous) Pollock’s work will explore the lack of distinction in “subject” and “object.” According to the artist, “If the land is a text, I express myself as a segment of that text. Our view of ‘land’ is determined by what type of mental interpretive structure we are using to see. ‘Seeing’ is not and has never been the exclusive domain of the human eye.” He will use different means to “see” including satellite imaging, field recordings, land surveys, and telemetry. Please view the library’s registration link for details. Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site co-sponsor the program which is presented by Wilton Library. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

Senior book group gathering

Miwako Ogasawara leads a discussion of “An Artist of the Floating World” by Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro at the Senior Center Book Discussion on Tuesday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to noon. The story is a first-person narrative of an elderly Japanese artist looking back on his life and career. Masuji Ono reflects on his choices, actions, and errors particularly during the period leading up to and after World War II. His reflections and reconsiderations span both aesthetic and political themes as well as the loyalties due to one’s teacher, one’s country, and one’s art. The last meeting of this group for the season is May 28, with a discussion of Walter Isaacson’s “Leonardo da Vinci.” Please call the senior center at Comstock Community Center for details and to register at 203-834-6240.

Children grow their own

Children have two ways to watch a garden grow with programs from the library just for them. Children ages 4 and up can plant flowers for their moms’ special day in the program, A Plant for Mother’s Day, on Thursday, April 25, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. Many different flower seeds will be available so kids may choose their favorites. The plants should grow just in time for the holiday. Children also will learn why flowers and pollinators are important. Registration is required, and space is limited. All materials will be supplied free of charge. The award-winning Children’s Garden Club will begin its summer-long fun on Friday, April 26, from 4 to 5 p.m. This club is for kids in kindergarten and up and their families to join in the wonder of growing vegetables and fruits right in the library’s raised-bed garden. Children plan the garden and prepare for the May planting in the first days of the program that runs Fridays through Aug. 30. For any kids and their families interested in joining this earth-bound activity, please contact the head of the Children’s Library, Andrea Szabo, for more information and to sign up for the program: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6337.

Book sale around the corner

The library’s Annual Gigantic Book Sale takes place Saturday, April 27, through Tuesday, April 30. With more than 80,000 items in upwards of 50-plus categories, this is one of the library’s most important fundraisers with something for everyone. Whether it’s picture books for babies or biographies for the curious, the library has all level of books and AV for children, teens and adults. The items are in pristine condition and very well organized including collectibles, rare books, DVDs, CDs and books on CD. The sale begins first thing Saturday morning from 7 to 9 a.m. for early buyers with a $15 admission fee. The sale continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission for everyone. Sunday, the sale runs 1 to 5 p.m.; Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with items half-price and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with $5 per bag. Hot dogs will be on sale on Saturday by the Wilton Rotary Club to feed the famished while they peruse the bargains. All proceeds benefit the library.

The library will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 21. To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.