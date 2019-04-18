Wilton Senior Center News

Lunch and Learn

Do you have plans next Wednesday? If not, come by the senior center for a free lunch, and learn the ins and outs of planning for a hospital stay. On April 24, at noon, Katherine Lasberg, community health nurse from Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, will go over what you should know before entering a hospital. You have a right to participate in clinical decisions that affect you. Find out what questions to ask and why having a discharge plan is crucial in order to avoid winding up back in the hospital. This program is free but sign-up is appreciated. Call 203-834-6240 to sign up or for more information.

Coming events

Friday, April 19 —Wilton Senior Center is closed in observance of Good Friday

Monday, April 22 — 10:30 Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo, Noon, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, April 23 — 9:45, Be Moved! With Phyllis Hirschfield;11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Book discussion “An Artist of the Floating World” by Kazuo Ishiguro; Noon, book discussion lunch; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting; 1:30, Chinese Mah Jongg; 3, Stay at Home in Wilton Better Hearing Better Living.

Wednesday, April 24 — 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; Noon, Lunch and Learn What You Need to Know before a Hospital Admission with visiting nurse; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, April 25 — 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11:10, Seated Exercise with Stephanie; Noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.