Wilton Bulletin Board

Wilton Reads — Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, April 18, 10:30 a.m.-noon. An exploration of poetry related to the Holocaust. Advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Tea Tasting with Bubble & Brew, Saturday, April 20, 2-4 p.m., Wilton Library. Food truck Bubble & Brew founders Wendy and Madison Fellows will conduct a tasting during which they will discuss the history and health benefits of tea. Free, registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, April 22, 1-2:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, April 22, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Steffen Pollock will show his work. Free, registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, April 23, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. This month’s book is An Artist of the Floating World by Kazuo Ishiguro. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, April 23, 12:30 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome, free. Information: 203-762-2600.

Better Hearing, Better Living, Tuesday, April 23, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Otolaryngologist Andrew J. Parker, M.D., will discuss common hearing problems, effects of hearing loss on health, and treatment. Hearing test screening will be done immediately. Free, reservations recommended: 203-762-2600.

Wilton Reads — Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, April 25, 10:30 a.m.-noon. An exploration of poetry related to the Holocaust. Advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Avengers Movie Fundraiser, Thursday, April 25, 7:30 p.m., Bowtie Cinema, 21 River Road. To benefit the SMS Research Foundation. Tickets available at the door or by emailing Christopher Grass at cgrass@kw.com.

Children’s Garden Club, Friday, April 26, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Children in kindergarten and up may join the club that meets Friday afternoons through Aug. 30. They will plant, tend and eat fruits and vegetables in the raised-bed garden. Information and sign-up: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6337.

Guys and Dolls, Friday, April 26, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Annual Gigantic Book Sale, Saturday, April 27, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Wilton Library. More than 70,000 items will be offered. Early buyers with $15 admission from 7 to 9 a.m., free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hot dogs on sale, too.

Earth Day Celebration, Saturday, April 27, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Birding hike with Dr. Benjamin Oko from 8:30 to 10; coffee and hot chocolate from 10 to 11; vernal pool hike with Sarah Breznen, director of education, from 10:30 to noon. Registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Saturday, April 27, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make bread pudding and honey cake while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Vernal Pool Walk, Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m., Norwalk River Valley Trail. Guided walk to explore vernal pools and the many amphibians born there every spring. Meet at the cul-de-sac at the end of Twin Oak Lane. Tall, waterproof boots suggested. All ages, free. Register: info@norwalkrover.org. Space limited. Rain date: April 28.

Art in the Barn, Saturday, April 27, 1-6 p.m., browngrotta arts, Ridgefield Road. Opening reception for a multi-media group show, Art + Identity: an international view, that will run April 27-May 5.

Guys and Dolls, Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Used Bike and Sewing Machine Drive, Sunday, April 28, noon-3 p.m., 944 Danbury Road. The office of Dr. Steven Phillips is collecting adult and kids’ bikes and sewing machines for donations in Tanzania, Albania, Kosovo and Guatemala. No tricycles. $10 minimum donation to p4p.org with each. Information: jacksonblossom@gmail.com/lori@p4p.org/908-638-4811.

Annual Gigantic Book Sale, Sunday, April 28, 1-5 p.m., Wilton Library. More than 70,000 items will be offered over the four-day sale.

Guys and Dolls, Sunday, April 28, 2 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Annual Gigantic Book Sale, Monday, April 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wilton Library. More than 70,000 items will be offered over the four-day sale. Books half-price this day.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, April 29, 1-2:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Minks to Sinks Consignments and Donations, Tuesday, April 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tennis Courts on Route 7 near Wilton High School. Items may be donated or consigned for the spring sale. Information: minkstosinks.org.

Annual Gigantic Book Sale, Tuesday, April 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wilton Library. More than 70,000 items will be offered over the four-day sale. Tuesday is $5/bag day.

Minks to Sinks Consignments and Donations, Wednesday, May 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., Tennis Courts on Route 7 near Wilton High School. Items may be donated or consigned for the spring sale. Information: minkstosinks.org.

Minks to Sinks Consignments and Donations, Thursday, May 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tennis Courts on Route 7 near Wilton High School. Items may be donated or consigned for the spring sale. Information: minkstosinks.org.

National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 2, noon, Wilton Library Brubeck Room. This year’s theme is Love One Another. The community is invited.

Guys and Dolls, Thursday, May 2, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Guys and Dolls, Friday, May 3, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Minks to Sinks Sale, Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tennis Courts on Route 7 near Wilton High School. Annual giant tag sale that benefits Family & Children’s Agency.

Guys and Dolls, Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Minks to Sinks Sale, Sunday, May 5, noon-4 p.m., Tennis Courts on Route 7 near Wilton High School. Annual giant tag sale that benefits Family & Children’s Agency. Bargain day.

Guys and Dolls, Sunday, May 5, 2 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Nourished. From Field to Fork, Sunday, May 5, 3 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center. Chef Cristina Lombardozzi and farmer Pete Campbell will present an afternoon of discussion and eating of locally sourced, sustainable food.Tickets: $75, available at woodocknaturecenter.org/nourished.

Minks to Sinks Sale, Monday, May 6, 9-11:30 a.m., Tennis Courts on Route 7 near Wilton High School. Annual giant tag sale that benefits Family & Children’s Agency. Bargain day.

Ambler Farm Reads, Wednesday, May 8, 2:15-3, Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Children ages 4 to 6 may visit the farm for stories about sheep and goats and a nature walk. Children may check out books with their library card. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton SWAG Launch Party, Wednesday, May 8, 6-8:30 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. A live website launch for the nonprofit dedicated to developing meaningful employment opportunities for young adults with disabilities within their community. Champagne toast, appetizers, live music from the Wilton High School Band.

Guys and Dolls, Thursday, May 9, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Guys and Dolls, Friday, May 10, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Guys and Dolls, Saturday, May 11, 8 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. The popular musical featuring gamblers, gangsters, missionaries and showgirls. Tickets: $35/adults, $30/seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/2DeXgcy. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.