Wilton selectmen approve amended right-of-way sale

Taking into account feedback from the public, the Board of Selectmen has approved an amended condition for the possible sale of 0.209 acres of a town right-of-way at 2 Pimpewaug Road to Brightview Senior Living.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said the change was made in response to comments from residents at a public hearing prior to board’s meeting on Monday, April 15.

An additional term was added that will require Brightview Senior Living to pay the cost of installing a traffic light at Pimpewaug Road and Route 7, subject to the approval of the traffic light by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The amended term will be submitted to Brightview, and, if approved, the selectmen will approve a purchase and sale agreement at its next meeting, Vanderslice said in a press release.

The sale of the right-of-way is contingent on Brightview Senior Living obtaining all permits and approval for its proposed project to build a senior living facility at 2 and 24 Pimpewaug Road.

Last November, a representative from Brightview Senior Living told the selectmen the company wanted to build a senior living facility comprised of three components — independent living, assisted living, and memory care on 6.91 acres at 2 and 24 Pimpewaug Road. The units will be rentals.

To get more frontage on Route 7, the company sought to purchase a 0.209-acre right of way from the town.

On April 1, the selectmen agreed to preliminary terms for the sale of the right-of-way, but amended those terms following the April 15 public hearing.

“The town has been unsuccessful during prior attempts to have the state install a traffic light at the Pimpewaug intersection. The hope is that the state would be more open to the traffic light, if the state were no longer responsible for the funding,” Vanderslice said in the release.

During discussions prior to approving the amendment, the selectmen acknowledged concerns by residents about the development, but also expressed their own concerns about the possibility of the property being developed in a more intensified manner when the town’s moratorium on a developer’s ability to use CGS 8-30g expires at the end of this year.

It was noted that Brightview Senior Living had three options available to them:

“Seek to purchase the 0.209 acres from the town.

“Seek a zoning change, which would make the purchase unnecessary.

“Wait and submit an 8-30-g project in January, presumably with greater density.

By selecting the first option, the selectmen were able to work with Brightview to obtain benefits within the purview of the Board of Selectmen, including the purchase price; annual payments over 20 years to fund, if necessary, additional emergency services; to preserve the historic home; and to improve the safety of the intersection, Vanderslice said in the release.

During their discussions, the selectmen reviewed demographic information on Wilton’s growing senior population, including the potential impact as baby boomers begin to age. The members also reviewed inventory data for senior facilities, noting there did appear to be a strong need for non-income-restricted independent living apartments.

Brightview will be required to file two applications with the Planning and Zoning Commission to seek amendments to the regulations, and to seek a special permit for the specific project, Vanderslice said.

P&Z will address a possible traffic study, density and architectural design of the project, followed by public hearings on both applications.

The amended proposed terms of sale of the 0.209-acre right-of-way include:

Purchase price of $312,000.

$10,000 annual payment for 20 years with a CPI escalator.

Historic preservation of the Gregory House on 2 Pimpewaug Road through a 30-year deed restriction.

Funding of a traffic light at the intersection of Route 7 and Pimpewaug Road.

Funding of street light at the intersection of Route 7 and Pimpewaug Road.

Deed restriction limiting development by Brightview Senior living, as described and the manner of development.

