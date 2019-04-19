Movie Menu: Wuthering Heights, Grease, The Godfather and more

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) Who wouldn’t want a friend like Ferris? Matthew Broderick makes us all wish we could skip school one day in this comic delight from director John Hughes.

6:30 p.m., VH-1

Wuthering Heights (1939) Who wouldn’t find the English countryside romantic? Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon star in this classic adaptation of Emily Bronte’s novel.

8 p.m., TCM

Grease (1978) Who wouldn’t sing and dance their way through high school? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing are on hand for this fun movie translation of the Broadway hit.

9 p.m., VH-1

Saturday, April 20

Gladiator (2000) Who wouldn’t be up for some in-arena fighting in ancient Rome? Russell Crowe won an Oscar for a movie that combines the plots of Spartacus and Ben Hur and makes it work.

10 a.m., TNT

On the Waterfront (1954) Who wouldn’t be on Marlon Brando’s side when he tries to fight organized crime? The actor won his first Best Actor Oscar for Elia Kazan’s intense drama that was named Best Picture.

1:45 p.m., TCM

The Godfather (1972) Who wouldn’t want to be a part of this family of dazzling criminals? Marlon Brando won his second Oscar for commanding the screen as Don Corleone.

5 p.m. and 10 p.m., AMC

California Suite (1978) Who wouldn’t savor a couple of hours with Jane Fonda, Alan Alda and Walter Matthau? Maggie Smith won her second Oscar for playing a nominee in town for the Academy Awards.

6 p.m., TCM

The Ten Commandments (1956) Who wouldn’t like to spend another spring evening watching Charlton Heston and a host of Hollywood stars recreate savored moments from the Bible? Cecil B. DeMille directed.

7 p.m., AMC

Norma Rae (1978) Who wouldn’t be on Sally Field’s side as she campaigns for the rights of hourly workers? The actress won her first of two Oscars as a determined Southerner in Martin Ritt’s drama.

8 p.m., TCM

Sunday, April 21

The Breakfast Club (1985) Who wouldn’t want to spend a Saturday morning with Emilio Estevez and Molly Ringwald at the peak of their popularity? John Hughes’ comedy also has a lot to say about growing up.

3:15 p.m., AMC