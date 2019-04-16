Wilton police investigate breach of peace at Stop & Shop

Tuesday afternoon the Wilton Police Department responded to a disturbance in front of Stop & Shop on River Road in Wilton.

The disturbance came after a brief confrontation between a customer and protesting employees according to police. Upon arriving police learned Shabrina Fudd, a 30-year-old Bridgeport resident, got into a verbal altercation with the Stop & Shop employees protesting. Fudd became angry when she was being video recorded by a protestor, police said. Fudd then allegedly grabbed the phone out of the protester’s hand while yelling at them. No injuries were reported during the altercation and Fudd was removed from the premises, police said.

Fudd was issued a misdemeanor summons for second-degree breach of peace and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior court on April 30.