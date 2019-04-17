Films: Screenings and documentaries

Julie, April 18, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Pyscho, April 22, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Art Is…The Permanent Revolution screening, April 24, 5 p.m., DiMenna-Nyselius Library, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.

Kids Film Fest, April 27, 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., and Ridgefield Theatre Barn, 32 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. The lineup is tailored for children, tweens, teens and families showcases imaginative animation, live action, and documentary films from around the world. Screenings include “To Remember Me By,” “Band Geeks,” “Liyana” and more. Visit the website for the full lineup. Tickets $30. Info: riffct.org.

From Seed to Seed, May 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Suggested donation: $5. Register: wiltonlibrary.org.

First Man, May 13, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Rated PG-13. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Dialogues des Carmélites, May 18, noon, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

American Creed, May 18, 2-4 p.m., Bridgeport Public Library, 925 Broad St., Bridgeport. Free. Info: email aknorovska@bridgeportpubliclibrary.org.

Steel Magnolias, May 22, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Carmen Suite and Petrushka, May 25, 12:55 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Star Is Born, June 10, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Rated R. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Tickets part of aquarium admission. International Ocean Film Tour, April 4, 7 p.m. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.