Hospital for Special Surgery hosts arthritis talk

If you have arthritis, when should you have joint replacement surgery?

The Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) will be discussing this health topic on Thursday, April 25, at The Greens at Cannondale.

Osteoarthritis affects more than 30 million people in the U.S. and is the most chronic condition of the joints, most often impacting knees and hips, an announcement about the program said. Osteoarthritis is addressed using a combination of treatments, such as physical therapy before surgery and/or physical therapy after total joint replacement surgery.

An HSS panel will discuss the importance of prehab and rehab, and identify when it is time for hip or knee replacement surgery. This program at The Greens at Cannondale is free and open to the community. Dinner at 5:30 p.m. will be followed by a lecture at 6:30.

The three HSS panelists include Dr. Bradford Waddell, orthopedic surgeon with HSS orthopedics at Stamford Health specializing in hip and knee replacement. Other panelists are physical therapists Tracy Llewellyn, PT, DPT, and Lynne Roberts, PT, DPT, OCS, ATC, who both work at HSS Sports Rehab.

To register, call 203-761-1191 by April 22.