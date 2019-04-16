Wilton beats Glastonbury for third straight win

Four games into the season, Wilton High girls lacrosse coach Meredith Meyran has noticed something positive.

“Collectively, as a team, we are working better than in the past,” said Meyran after her team’s 13-9 road triumph over Glastonbury on Monday. “The chemistry is really great.”

The win over Glastonbury was Wilton’s third straight following a season-opening loss to prep power Greenwich Academy.

“We did a really good job on draw controls at the start and that helped us jump out to a big lead,” said Meyran. “We maintained from there.”

Down five goals early, Glastonbury got within 7-4 at halftime and remained in striking range throughout the second half. But the Tomahawks were not able to pull closer than three goals.

“Tate Paulson made some really important saves,” said Meyran about Wilton’s second-half goalie. “And (defenders) Delia Freliech and Meg Lane communicated a lot and that helped the whole unit come together.”

Wilton (3-1 overall) also received a big effort from Sophia Sudano, who scored six goals. Olivia Gladstein added three goals and Anna Sherman had two goals. Julia Skillin and Carly Sullivan completed the scoring with one goal apiece.

Gwen Sullivan contributed two assists, and Kira Howard and Skillin each added one assist.

“We lost some top scorers from last year,” said Meyran, referring to graduated All-Americans Eva Greco and Paisley Eagan. “But we had some returning players who were ready to step up, and they are doing that.”

Notes: Lane (eight) and Gladstein (four) combined for 12 draw controls for the Warriors.

Bridgette Wall made three saves in the first half and Paulson stopped seven shots in the second half.

Glastonbury fell to 3-2 with its second consecutive loss.