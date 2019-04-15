Wilton Town Hall structural analysis is planned

Although the question of whether or not 911 emergency dispatch centers will become regionalized has not been settled at the state level, the building committee charged with either renovating Wilton’s police station or building a new one decided at its meeting Wednesday night to move forward with a structural analysis of the town hall building.

Establishing a new police headquarters within a renovated town hall is one of the options the committee is looking at, and the committee wants to ensure the building can withstand adding a second floor if needed. The committee instructed facilities director Chris Burney and owner’s representative Colliers International “to jointly determine the appropriate way to engage a structural engineer to conduct the structural analysis.”

Matthew Byrnes-Jacobsen of Colliers estimated the analysis would cost in the vicinity of $15,000 to $20,000.

Co-chair Patti Temple distributed a report on expenses the committee has incurred to date. At the Annual Town Meeting in 2017, taxpayers approved $1.267 million for the committee to study the project. To date, the committee has spent $33,000.

Expenses incurred this year include:

“Design studies for Comstock Community Center — $4,940.

“Town campus electrical assessment — $4,500.

“Town campus water testing — $3,653.

“Town campus HazMat study — $9,516.

“Town campus radon testing — $2,600.

The money for design studies was paid to Quisenberry Arcari Architects, the electrical assessment to Colliers, and the water, HazMat and radon tests to ATC.

The committee has also committed an amount not to exceed $40,000 for the Colliers contract which was approved by the Board of Selectmen.

Moving forward

Despite the uncertainty of any legislative action coming from Hartford, the committee agreed to move forward with its efforts as much as it can. First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, who attended a portion of the meeting, reiterated her desire to present a plan for bonding at the Annual Town Meeting in 2020.

With the state legislative session scheduled to end in early June, she said, “let’s hope by July we at least have some direction.”

Assuming a decision is made on regionalizing 911 dispatch, the committee will have a better idea of what the police department’s space needs will be.

In the meantime, Chief John Lynch said he would provide the committee with a list of renovations most urgently needed at the current police station.

The committee’s next meeting is Wednesday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. in town hall.