Minks to Sinks in-home consignment begins

Minks to Sinks, the giant tag sale that benefits Family & Children’s Agency, will be held May 4-6 and, as a service to consignors, the Wilton-based organization offers in-home consigning.

Anyone in Wilton with more than 10 items to consign, excluding clothing, may call 203-762-0520 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to make an appointment before April 16. A Minks to Sinks volunteer will come to their home and price and tag items to be consigned. The consignor can then drop off ticketed merchandise at the Minks to Sinks sale location at their convenience during consignment/donation hours April 30 to May 2.

On-site consignment and donation hours:

Tuesday, April 30 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 2 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sale dates are:

Saturday, May 4 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 5 (Bargain Day) — noon to 4 p.m.

Monday, May 6 (Bargain Day) — 9 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information and a list of items accepted, visit www.minkstosinks.org.

Proceeds from Minks to Sinks benefit Family & Children’s Agency, the Norwalk-based nonprofit organization that provides social services to individuals and families in need in the surrounding communities.