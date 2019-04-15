Wilton Prayer Day event centers on love

The National Day of Prayer will be observed in Wilton on Thursday, May 2, at noon, in the Brubeck Room at Wilton Library. This year’s theme is Love One Another.

During the prayer service, members of the community — including local clergy and lay people — will lead prayers for peace, marriages, children and families, schools, college graduates, people dealing with mental illness, those affected by domestic violence, the community, its leaders, and more. With each prayer, a candle will be lit. The service will be accompanied by music.

The service will feature special guest Hanna Massad, author of Pastor from Gaza which tells of his work with Syrian refugees. The guest speaker will be Steve Reedy, a local ministry leader active in mission and racial reconciliation activities. After the service, a light lunch will be served.