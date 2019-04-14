Wilton High School Socks for Soldiers conducts final drive before summer

Wilton High School’s Socks for Soldiers will run its final sock collection of the 2018-19 school year. Through Friday, May 17, the club will collect new white socks for soldiers and veterans.

Since the program began in December 2008, it has provided more than 12,937 pairs of socks.

During this year’s final driver, it will also collect personal hygiene items and non-perishable food items for Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport and Provisions for Patriots Program in Indiana.

Donation boxes will be set up outside the high school’s main office on the second-floor lobby and outside Daniel Pompa’s office in the school counseling wing. Members of the program this year include program coordinators Jake Zeyher, Kace Stewart and Connor Burke along with Roen Crameri, Jack Savarese, Patrick Burke, Brian Hartz, Tyler Casey, Elijah Ackerman and Dom Polito.