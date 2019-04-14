School health program now open to the public

A special health and wellness program previously scheduled just for Wilton High School students is now open to everyone.

The Wilton High School Physical/Health Education Department is sponsoring a program presented by the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) titled “Keeping Adolescents Healthy” on Thursday, April 25.

The program features morning and afternoon panels.

The morning session runs from 9:10 to10:40 and the afternoon session is 12:30 to 2. The three HSS panelists and their topics are as follows.

Dr. Sam Taylor, orthopedic surgeon with HSS Orthopedics at Stamford Health who specializes in sports medicine, will provide pointers on staying healthy during adolescent years, with a musculoskeletal focus.

Heidi Skolnik, MS, CDN, FACSM, sports nutritionist at HSS, will describe proper eating habits for active adolescents to avoid burnout and help enhance academic and athletic performance.

Deborah Roche, Ph.D., sports psychologist at HSS, will focus on the “peak performer” and managing obstacles, such as an injury.

Each speaker will have 20 minutes to give presentations, followed by Q&A. The sessions will be held in the Clune Center auditorium.

To attend either session, RSVP to denoviol@wiltonps.org with the following information: name, phone, session number, number of attendees.

Seating is limited for each session; reservations will be honored on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees must present a photo ID.

