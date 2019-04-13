Luncheon addresses domestic violence

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center, which serves Wilton, will have its annual Voices of Courage spring luncheon on Thursday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Stamford Marriott Hotel & Spa, 243 Tresser Blvd. in Stamford.

The keynote speaker will be Kiersten Stewart, director of public policy and advocacy at Futures Without Violence. Based in San Francisco, Futures Without Violence is a social justice nonprofit that works to heal those who are traumatized by violence and help create healthy families and communities free of violence, according to its website. Among the issues it addresses are domestic violence, child abuse, bullying, and sexual assault.

All proceeds from the luncheon support the crisis center’s services which include legal advocacy and counseling for survivors of domestic violence as well as sustainability, safe housing and preventive education.

Tickets may be purchased at https://bit.ly/2D0w5SF.