McKessy wins award at ‘Dancing with the Stars’ gala

Scott McKessy of Wilton proved he could kick up his heels with the best of them.

McKessy was awarded Best Performance by a Male at the Dancing with the Stars Gala Benefit for ElderHouse on March 23, at Rolling Hills Country Club.

In a dance exhibition at the gala, local business leaders who were dancing amateurs were matched with dance professionals for a dance competition, similar to the TV show “Dancing With the Stars.”

The professionals came from Norwalk’s Fred Astaire Dance Studio and donated their time for the gala. Funds raised from the sold-out event went to ElderHouse to support programs for older adults with aging diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

McKessy, a partner with Halloran & Sage LLP, was paired with professional dancer Tatyana Larina and took home an award for Best Performance by a Male.

Other awards presented: Best Performance by a Female: Karen Bradbury. People’s Choice Award (voted for by attendees): Debbie Spinola. Best Friend to ElderHouse (most money raised for ElderHouse pre-event): Duane Morgan.

Judges for the event were Christine Titus, owner and artistic director of Conservatory of Dance in Wilton; Ted Thomas, director of The New England Academy of Dance in New Canaan; and Kristen Prescott, also with The New England Academy of Dance.

Other amateur dancers included Nancy Pantoliano of Wilton, Lukas Macniak, and Karen Scott.