Wilton real estate sales — April 5-11, 2019

57 Old Farm Road
3 Roxbury Lane
12 Tall Trees Lane
25 Cardinal lane
25 Ridge Lane
103 Catalpa Road
105 Scarlet Oak Drive

The following real estate sales were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from April 5 through April 11.

105 Scarlet Oak Drive: Lucas S. and Daniele S. Rameaka to Thomas J. and Jennifer Leigh Doerner, $820,000.

25 Ridge Lane: John and Marlene Byington to Robert and Donna Cahill, $555,000.

Rev. Lot 5 Branch Brook Road: Randolph K. Byers, Jr., Trustee to Jon and Patricia Moynihan, $247,500, Trustee Deed.

25 Cardinal Lane: Gerard and Laura Frugone to Jacob and Margaret Johnson, $540,000.

12 Tall Trees Lane: Alfred and Jean Haynes to Nilson DeOliveria and Patricia Sosa-Macado, $490,000.

3 Roxbury Lane: Ashlar Historic Restoration, LLC to Brian T. and Kara T. Jacobi, $630,000.

103 Catalpa Road: Est. Rosemary Earle Middeleer to Brian and Ali Radle, $555,000. Executor’s Deed.

57 Old Farm Road: John P. and Annamarie M. Kealy to Rion and Shirley Latimore, $975,000.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This