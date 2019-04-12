Wilton real estate sales — April 5-11, 2019

The following real estate sales were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from April 5 through April 11.

105 Scarlet Oak Drive: Lucas S. and Daniele S. Rameaka to Thomas J. and Jennifer Leigh Doerner, $820,000.

25 Ridge Lane: John and Marlene Byington to Robert and Donna Cahill, $555,000.

Rev. Lot 5 Branch Brook Road: Randolph K. Byers, Jr., Trustee to Jon and Patricia Moynihan, $247,500, Trustee Deed.

25 Cardinal Lane: Gerard and Laura Frugone to Jacob and Margaret Johnson, $540,000.

12 Tall Trees Lane: Alfred and Jean Haynes to Nilson DeOliveria and Patricia Sosa-Macado, $490,000.

3 Roxbury Lane: Ashlar Historic Restoration, LLC to Brian T. and Kara T. Jacobi, $630,000.

103 Catalpa Road: Est. Rosemary Earle Middeleer to Brian and Ali Radle, $555,000. Executor’s Deed.

57 Old Farm Road: John P. and Annamarie M. Kealy to Rion and Shirley Latimore, $975,000.