Wilton rally falls short in loss to Norwalk

The Wilton High softball team scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning and had the tying run on third base. But the Warriors couldn’t push home the equalizer, falling to Norwalk, 4-3, on Wednesday.

“We had opportunities to put runs on the board; we just couldn’t get the key hit when we needed it,” said Wilton head coach Brian Jacobs, whose team stranded runners in scoring position in the third, fifth, and sixth innings.

“We played much better defensively today than in yesterday’s game against Greenwich (a 17-2 loss),” said Jacobs. “We did commit a few errors, but none were costly. I told the team to learn from yesterday’s loss, look ahead, and be aggressive in the field and at the plate.”

Norwalk (2-2) got off to a fast start, getting hits from its first four batters and taking a quick 3-0 lead. Benni Tucci led off the game with a bunt single, and Madyson Suda doubled to put runners on second and third. Brenda Garcia singled in one run, and Catherine Sheenhan drove in two more with a single.

Staked to a three-run lead, Norwalk pitcher Mia Lanzarotto went to work. Lanzarotto held Wilton scoreless through the first three innings, allowing three hits.

The Warriors (4-2) did get on the board in the bottom of the fourth. With one out and the bases loaded, Julianna Russo delivered a sacrifice fly to cut Norwalk’s lead to 3-1.

After allowing the three runs in the first inning, Wilton pitcher Claire Wilson settled down and held the Bears scoreless over the next five innings. Wilson scattered five hits over the five innings and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.

Norwalk was able to add an all-important insurance run in the top of the seventh. With two outs, Samantha Pierre collected her third hit of the game and came around to score on a double by Lanzarotto.

Trailing 4-1 and down to its last at-bat, Wilton nearly tied the score. With one out, Sophia Strazza singled and Maya Farrell reached on an error. After both runners advanced on a passed ball, Shouvlin came through with a two-run single to make it 4-3.

Shouvlin moved to second on a fielder’s choice and to third on another passed ball. But Lanzarotto got the next batter to ground out to short, ending the game.