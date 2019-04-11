Wilton Library Lines

Singing and laughing for littles

Joe Rosano, better known to preschoolers as Mr. Joe, will give an interactive musical performance in the program, Sing, Laugh, Learn with Mr. Joe, on Saturday, April 13, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mr. Joe is a children’s performer specializing in music that is educational, entertaining, and interactive. It is the mission of Mr. Joe to encourage development of gross motor skills, finger dexterity, appropriate social practices and behavior while exposing children to a variety of musical styles. He plays guitar and sings. The program is designed for children ages 2 and up with their caregivers. It is sponsored by the Arthur J. Wall Scholarship Fund. Registration is required.

Film series takes on Holocaust

In conjunction with the library’s Wilton Reads 2019 programs related to this year’s book, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, the New Perspectives documentary film series presents The Accountant of Auschwitz, on Saturday, April 13, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The 2018 documentary explores the 2015 trial in Germany of an SS officer who was a bookkeeper at that concentration camp. In his early 90s at the time of his trial, Oskar Gröning had been living quietly in a small town in Germany for decades. In the 1980s, he had come out publicly about his time during WWII in reaction to the rise of Holocaust denial with Gröning vehemently denouncing the Holocaust deniers based on his own first-hand experiences at Auschwitz. The film raises many important issues about how Germany handled its Holocaust responsibility after the war as well as issues of personal culpability, redemption, possibly even forgiveness. The suggested donation for the film series is $5. Refreshments will be served. The New Perspectives Documentary series is programmed and moderated by filmmaker Megan Smith-Harris. A Q&A will follow the film. Registration is highly recommended.

Toe-tapping rhythm

The Madera Winds Quintet is excited to perform a program of dance music to accompany the spring awakening. The Connecticut’s Own Concert performance, aptly named “I Got Rhythm,” is on Sunday, April 14, from 4 to 5 p.m. The group will play waltzes, a tango, the Charleston, a quick step, a pas de deux, a gavotte, a passamezzo, and the ever popular and often danced, Hungarian Lapockas Tanc, aka “the Shoulder Blade Dance.” Dance Suite for wind quintet by Normal Hallam will be featured. The Madera Winds, formed in 2012, is a blend of Connecticut musicians who have performed over the last 30 years in other chamber music groups in Wilton as well as throughout Fairfield County. The members of Madera Winds include Kerry Walker, Western Connecticut State University professor of flute; Ralph Kirmser, oboist, a founding member of Madera; Janet Atherton, also founding member of Madera Winds and a member of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra; Rosemary Dellinger, principal bassoon for four years with La Orquesta Sinfonica de Maracaibo, Venezuela, and now with the American Chamber Orchestra and the St. Thomas Orchestra; and Marjorie Seymour Callaghan, WCSU professor of horn. There is no charge. Please see the library’s registration link for more details. Registration is strongly suggested. Pre-registrants should arrive by 3:50 to be guaranteed seating; wait-listed and walk-in registrants will be admitted after 3:50 if space is available.

Social Security concerns addressed

When to collect Social Security may be the single most important decision a person makes in the context of planning for retirement. The library’s program, Key Concepts You Need to Know Before Applying for Social Security, on Wednesday, April 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., may help alleviate some of those concerns. Depending on one’s age, Social Security filing strategies may boost lifetime benefits and increase retirement income by tens of thousands. Topics include how Social Security benefits are calculated and the advanced planning required to increase them; why married couples, divorced and widowed individuals can miss out on significant lifetime sums; how Social Security sums may be integrated into a retirement analysis projecting future monthly income; and much more. Speaker Michael Alimo serves clientele around CT and New England at his USA Financial & Tax Services, LLC, with a focus on retirement planning and risk management. Please see the library’s registration link for details. There is no charge. Registration is recommended.

A tempting tasting

Mother-daughter duo Wendy and Madison Fellows provide their first guided tea talk and tasting at the library in Tea Tasting with Bubble & Brew on Saturday, April 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. Wendy and Madison are founders of Bubble & Brew, an antique-French-firetruck-turned-local food truck launched in April 2018. They specialize in fine teas from around the world and will cover a tasting, brief history and potential health benefits of tea. There is no charge for the program. Registration is suggested.

The library will close tonight at 5 p.m. in preparation for the Wilton Reads 2019 author event with Heather Morris. To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.