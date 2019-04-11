Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Wilton Reads — Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, April 11, 10:30 a.m.-noon. An exploration of poetry related to the Holocaust. Advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

World War I Memorials, Thursday, April 11, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Historian Richard Donohue presents Statues, Boulders and Monoliths: World War 1 Memorials of Connecticut. Light lunch included. Free to society members, non-members/$10. Registration required: 203-762-7257.

Wilton Reads Author Talk, Thursday, April 11, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Heather Morris visits the library to talk about her book, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, a work of historical fiction based on the experiences of Lale Sokolov, who was imprisoned in Auschwitz. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Stone Wall Workshop, Saturday, April 13, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Road. The first day of a two-day (April 13-14), hands-on stone wall workshop for enthusiasts and masons with little to no previous dry stone experience. Free, space limited to 12. Must attend both days. Register: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Prospective Volunteer Open House, Saturday April 13, 10 a.m. -noon, Weir Farm National Historic Site,735 Nod Hill Road. Ages 13 and up are invited to stop by for light refreshments and a tour of historic house and studios before they open for the season and learn how to get involved through the Volunteers-In-Parks program. Those who cannot attend my call Carly at 203-834-1896 ext. 12.

Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Gilbert & Bennett Cultural Center, 49 New Street, Wilton. Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Breakfast sponsored by Georgetown Lions Club. Tickets: $15/adults, $5/ages 7-12, children 6 and under admitted free. Proceeds go to charity. Rain date: April 14.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, April 13, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. This month’s film is The Accountant of Auschwitz, a 2018 documentary about the 2015 trial in Germany of an SS officer who was a bookkeeper in the death camp. Suggested donation: $5. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Connecticut’s Own Concert, Sunday, April 14, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. The Madera Winds Quintet performs dance music for spring including a waltz, tango, the Charleston and more. Free, register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-3334.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, April 15, 1-2:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Ten Things to Know About Getting into College, Tuesday, April 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. College admissions consultants Beth and Tim Manners will review strategies. For high school students and their parents. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Running a Small Business in Connecticut, Wednesday, April 17, 8:30-10 am., Wilton Library. Three sessions: April 3, 10, 17. This session: Learn how to do business with the state, municipalities, private sector and federal government. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Applying for Social Security, Wednesday, April 17, 6:30-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Speaker Michael Alimo will discuss how Social Security benefits are calculated, advance planning that can increase them, why married couples, divorced and widowed individuals can miss out on significant lifetime sums, and more. Free, registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Wilton Reads — Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, April 18, 10:30 a.m.-noon. An exploration of poetry related to the Holocaust. Advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Tea Tasting with Bubble & Brew, Saturday, April 20, 2-4 p.m., Wilton Library. Food truck Bubble & Brew founders Wendy and Madison Fellows will conduct a tasting during which they will discuss the history and health benefits of tea. Free, registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, April 22, 1-2:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, April 22, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Steffen Pollock will show his work. Free, registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, April 23, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. This month’s book is An Artist of the Floating World by Kazuo Ishiguro. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, April 23, 12:30 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome, free. Information: 203-762-2600.

Better Hearing, Better Living, Tuesday, April 23, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Otolaryngologist Andrew J. Parker, M.D., will discuss common hearing problems, effects of hearing loss on health, and treatment. Hearing test screening will be done immediately. Free, reservations recommended: 203-762-2600.

Wilton Reads — Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, April 25, 10:30 a.m.-noon. An exploration of poetry related to the Holocaust. Advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Children’s Garden Club, Friday, April 26, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Children in kindergarten and up may join the club that meets Friday afternoons through Aug. 30. They will plant, tend and eat fruits and vegetables in the raised-bed garden. Information and sign-up: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6337.

Annual Gigantic Book Sale, Saturday, April 27, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Wilton Library. More than 70,000 items will be offered. Early buyers with $15 admission from 7 to 9 a.m., free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hot dogs on sale, too.

Earth Day Celebration, Saturday, April 27, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Birding hike with Dr. Benjamin Oko from 8:30 to 10; coffee and hot chocolate from 10 to 11; vernal pool hike with Sarah Breznen, director of education, from 10:30 to noon. Registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Saturday, April 27, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make bread pudding and honey cake while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Vernal Pool Walk, Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m., Norwalk River Valley Trail. Guided walk to explore vernal pools and the many amphibians born there every spring. Meet at the cul-de-sac at the end of Twin Oak Lane. Tall, waterproof boots suggested. All ages, free. Register: info@norwalkrover.org. Space limited. Rain date: April 28.

Art in the Barn, Saturday, April 27, 1-6 p.m., browngrotta arts, Ridgefield Road. Opening reception for a multi-media group show, Art + Identity: an international view, that will run April 27-May 5.

Used Bike and Sewing Machine Drive, Sunday, April 28, noon-3 p.m., 944 Danbury Road. The office of Dr. Steven Phillips is collecting adult and kids’ bikes and sewing machines for donations in Tanzania, Albania, Kosovo and Guatemala. No tricycles. $10 minimum donation to p4p.org with each. Information: jacksonblossom@gmail.com/lori@p4p.org/908-638-4811.

Annual Gigantic Book Sale, Sunday, April 28, 1-5 p.m., Wilton Library. More than 70,000 items will be offered over the four-day sale.

Annual Gigantic Book Sale, Monday, April 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wilton Library. More than 70,000 items will be offered over the four-day sale. Books half-price this day.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, April 29, 1-2:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Annual Gigantic Book Sale, Tuesday, April 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wilton Library. More than 70,000 items will be offered over the four-day sale. Tuesday is $5/bag day.

National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 2, noon, Wilton Library Brubeck Room. This year’s theme is Love One Another. The community is invited.