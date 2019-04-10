Funeral services for Vincent J. Von Zwehl

Vincent J. Von Zwehl, a member of American Legion Post 86 in Wilton, died April 7, 2019, at his home in Provence of Naples, Naples, Fla., after a brief illness. He was 86 and a resident of Naples and Fairfield, Conn.

He is survived by his wife, Connie (Belta) Caruso; his children, Veronica (David Pheatt), Paul (Christine), Matthew (Audrey), Daniel and John Vincent, five grandchildren, and many other family members.

Family and friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m., on Sunday, April 14, at Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road E., Westport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 15, at 10 a.m., at St. Pius X Church, 834 Brookside Drive, Fairfield, with interment to follow at Willowbrook Cemetery, 395 Main Street, Westport.