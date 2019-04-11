This Weekend: Concerts, films and more

Patrick Bidaux
The Patrick Bidaux exhibit runs April 11 through May 27 at Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, 40 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. For more information, visit igifineart.com.
Codex
Codex will be screened on April 11 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Micah Bloom’s short documentary tells the story about the fate of books damaged by a massive flooding of the Souris River. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.
David Sedaris
David Sedaris will perform on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets are $47-$57. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.
Kitchen Dwellers
The Kitchen Dwellers will perform on April 11 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Adrian Belew
Adrian Belew will perform with Saul Zonana on April 11 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets are $25-$40. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.
Peeper Prowl
A Peeper Prowl will be held on April 12 at 7 p.m. at the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. The event is for ages 6 and up. Tickets are $7-$10. Register at ctaudubon.org.
Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
Brandon “Taz” Niederauer will perform on April 12 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Jesus Christ Superstar
The Music of Jesus Christ Superstar will be performed on April 12 at 8 p.m. at Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main St., Newtown. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit PaulGreenRock.com.
Snow White
Snow White will be staged April 13 through May 19 at Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets are $23.75. For more information, visit dtcab.com.
Hungarian sale
The Easter Harvest Hungarian Pastry and Sausage Sale is on April 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Calvin Reformed Church of Norwalk, 19 Lexington Ave., Norwalk. For more information, call 203-838-6769.
Ruddigore
Ruddigore will be performed on April 13 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information, visit trouperslightopera.org.
Redhot & Blue
Redhot & Blue, Yale University’s oldest all-gender a cappella group, will perform on April 13 at 4:30 p.m. at the Ridgebury Congregational Church, 605 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $12. For more information, visit redhot-ridgebury.eventbrite.com/.
Accountant of Auschwitz
The Accountant of Auschwitz will be screened on April 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Suggested donation is $5. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.
Scary Pockets
Scary Pockets will perform with Rozzi on April 13 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $17-$67. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Russian Passion
Russian Passion program of Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff will be performed on April 13 at 8 p.m. and on April 14 at 3 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. The Stamford Symphony, led by conductor Vladimir Kulenovic, will perform. Tickets are $25-$76. For more information, visit stamfordsymphony.org.
Somo
Somo: The Phases Tour with Michael Constantino will be performed on April 13 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $22-$299. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Deeper Than the Skin
Deeper Than the Skin: A Musical Presentation on Race in America will be performed on April 13 at 8 p.m. at the Voices Café at The Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit voicescafe.org.
Pete Dominick
Pete Dominick will perform on April 13 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $20-$29.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.
Tommy James
Tommy James & The Shondells will perform on April 13 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $90. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Cinzia Milani
Italian guitarist Cinzia Milani will perform on April 13 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets are$15-$50. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.
Across the Universe
The Greater Bridgeport Symphony will perform Across the Universe on April 13 at 8 p.m. at the Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets are $15-$59. For more information, visit theklein.org.
Art and Nature
Spring into Art and Nature with Noreen Normand’s watercolor exhibit running April 14 through May 18 at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. For more information, visit norwalkpl.org.
The Golden Age
The Bolshoi Ballet’s production of The Golden Age will be screened on April 14 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Madera Winds
The Madera Winds: I Got Rhythm concert is on April 14 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The event is free. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.
Choir! Choir! Choir!
Choir! Choir! Choir! will perform on April 14 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.