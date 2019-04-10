Film: Screenings and documentaries

Codex, April 11, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Micah Bloom’s short documentary tells the story about the fate of books damaged by a massive flooding of the Souris River in Minor ND. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

The Accountant of Auschwitz, April 13, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Documentary examines the 2015 trial in Germany of an SS Officer who was a bookkeeper at that concentration camp. Suggested donation: $5. Register: wiltonlibrary.org.

The Golden Age, April 14, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Johnny Winter: Down and Dirty, April 15, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Julie, April 18, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Pyscho, April 22, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Art Is…The Permanent Revolution screening, April 24, 5 p.m., DiMenna-Nyselius Library, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.

Kids Film Fest, April 27, 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., and Ridgefield Theatre Barn, 32 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. The lineup is tailored for children, tweens, teens and families showcases imaginative animation, live action, and documentaries from around the world. Screenings include “To Remember Me By,” “Band Geeks,” “Liyana” and more. Visit the website for the full lineup. Tickets $30. Info: riffct.org.

First Man, May 13, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Rated PG-13. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Dialogues des Carmélites, May 18, noon, Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Steel Magnolias, May 22, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Carmen Suite and Petrushka, May 25, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Star Is Born, June 10, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Rated R. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Tickets part of aquarium admission. International Ocean Film Tour, April 4, 7 p.m. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.