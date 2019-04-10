Kids Stuff: Family fun

SPECIAL EVENTS

Free Family Focus Days, April 15 and 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Free admission to the museum. Make Your Mark exhibition activities include stamping, cursive writing and coat of arms making. Info: fairfieldhistory.org.

Spring Vacation Family Fun Day, April 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Includes a walk on the grounds of Milford Point, crafts and experiments, stories and a creature feature live animal program. All ages. Cost: $15-$20. Register: ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/.

Egg Hunt, April 20, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m., Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Outdoor egg hunt, spring-themed craft making and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Cost: $5-$15. Advance registration required: ctaudubon.org/2019/03/egg-hunt-5/, 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

Coloring Egg-stravaganza, April 20, 1-2 p.m., The Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Experiment with natural dyes made from everyday kitchen materials like beets, turmeric and cabbage. All ages. Cost: $10-$13. Register: ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/.

Children’s book-making workshop: Make an Accordion Book, April 24, 4:30 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. For children in grades 3-5, taught by artists from the Freed Formats exhibition. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids: Puddings and Cakes, April 27, 11 a.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Kids ages 6-12 will make bread pudding. Register online. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

April Showers, April 28, 1-2 p.m., The Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Kid-friendly, family program where participants learn about the importance of water. Cost: $7-$10. Register: ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/.

NATURE

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: ctaudubon.org.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: call 203-966-9577.

Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd. Darien. Info: call 203-655-7459.

Devil’s Den/Lucius Pond Ordway Preserve, a Nature Conservancy property, 33 Pent Rd., Weston; open dawn to dusk to passive recreation; 20 miles of trails; info., concerns, 860-455-0716; natureconservancy.org.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton. Info: woodcocknature center.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Info: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Stepping Stones Museum, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203-899-0606.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Info: stamfordmuseum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport. Info: earthplace.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. Info: beardsleyzoo.org.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.