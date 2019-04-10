Bill of Fairs: Passover, Easter and more

Passover Seder, April 12, 11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Seder led by Hazzan Sidney Rabinowitz, in memory of Stanley Ferber, followed by a traditional Passover meal. Free for seniors. Reservations required by April 5. Info: stamfordjcc.org, 203-487-0983, cfreeman@stamfordjcc.org.

Peeper Prowl, April 12, 7-9 p.m., CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Ages 6 and up listen for spring peepers in the Center’s marshes and ponds. Cost: $7-$10. Registration required: ctaudubon.org.

Easter Harvest Hungarian Pastry and Sausage Sale, April 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Calvin Reformed Church of Norwalk, 19 Lexington Ave., Norwalk. Info: 203-838-6769.

Spring Bird Walk, April 20, 8-11 a.m., The Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Cost: $7-$10. Advance registration required: ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/.

Egg hunt, April 20, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m., CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Cost: $5-$15. Registration required: ctaudubon.org.

Easter Egg Roll, April 20, 10 a.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Participants can dance the bunny hop, make crafts, play games, meet the Easter Bunny, and visit with Pequot’s real rabbit, Blossom. Free. Info: pequotlibrary.org

Sip and Paint Ladies Night Out, April 24, 7-9 p.m., Darien Arts Center’s Visual Arts Studio, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. A live ballerina will pose as a model for attendees to use as inspiration to create their own painting. Fee: $45. Registration required by April 22 at darienarts.org.

Earth Day Celebration, April 27, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Greenwich Land Trust, 370 Round Hill Rd., Greenwich. Info: gltrust.org. RSVP: sophie@gltrust.org.

McKinley School Carnival, April 26, 6-10 p.m., April 27, 1-10 p.m., and April 28, 1-5 p.m., Jennings Beach parking lot, 880 S Benson Rd., Fairfield.

Spring tag sale benefit for animals, April 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1473 Nichols Ave., Stratford. All proceeds benefit The Stratford Cat Project. Rain date: May 11. Info: scp4cats@yahoo.com.

Earth Day Celebration, April 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Rd., Ansonia. Hikes, live animals, music, environmental exhibitors, interactive activities with Nature Center staff. Food and snacks available from local vendors. All ages. Registration: 203-736-1053. Info: AnsoniaNatureCenter.org.

Gigantic Book Sale, April 27-30, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Early buyers: $15, April 27, 7-9 a.m., free 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; April 28, 1-5 p.m.; April 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (books half price); April 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ($5 bag day). Proceeds benefit the library. Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

Norwalk City Hunt, April 27, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., meet at O’Neill’s Irish Pub, 93 N Main St, Norwalk. Interactive afternoon of clues and challenges throughout the Wall Street and SoNo neighborhoods of Norwalk. Tickets: $40-$140. Info: norwalknow.org.

Ridgefield Gone Country BBQ Festival, May 4, 11 a.m. through May 5, 5 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main St., Ridgefield. CT State BBQ Championship. Proceeds go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and other charities via the Rotary grant process. Info: ridgefieldrotary.org.

Draft Derby, May 4, 1-4:30 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $10-$40. 20 breweries, food trucks. VIP entry at noon. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Pequot Derby Day Fundraiser, May 4, 4-9 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Watch the Kentucky Derby on the big screen, tailgate, silent auction, food, drinks. Tickets: $50-$400, PQTderby19.givesmart.com. Ticket prices increase after April 26.

Bruce Museum’s 34th annual Outdoor Crafts Festival, May 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. More than 70 artisans, crafts, juried exhibitors, live music, food. Admission: $10; members and under 5 free. Info: brucemuseum.org.

Memorial Day Picnic, May 27, noon-3 p.m., Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Follows Town Parade. Food, games, crafts, and activities. Info: fairfieldhistory.org.

PHENOMENON: Science Innovation Fair, May 31, 5-8:30 p.m., Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. High school students’ top projects from the competition on view; awards ceremony follows. Students in grades 9-12 may apply by April 12. Info: brucemuseum.org, kdzikiewicz@brucemuseum.org, 203-413-6747.

Southport Garden Stroll, June 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Tour private gardens in Southport. Tickets $25. Info: pequotlibrary.org.