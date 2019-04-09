Letter: Thank you to Jeanne Roberts for her work

To the Editors:

We’d like to acknowledge our appreciation of Jeanne Roberts — indefatigable steward of Wayside Exchange (consignments & antiques) — for her many years in Wilton helping folks furnish and appoint their homes.

Much like the pieces she selects, Jeanne has an abundance of grace and timeless style. Wayside will be closing at the end of April.

Buying antiques is a sound recycling practice. Older pieces were generally better made than new furniture. A 200-year old walnut desk will likely outlast anything from Pottery Barn.

Antiques spark one’s curiosity about history — always a good thing — they are reminders of other eras and other lives. Our house and garden are full of such things, purchased over the years from Jeanne.

Elissa and Charles Grodin

Wilton, March 29