Wilton Parks & Rec summer programs

Wilton Parks and Recreation spring and summer registration is underway.

Sports Camp, full-day camp, tennis, soccer, baseball, basketball, and a variety of other programs are available. A brochure with the listings is available at wiltonparksandrec.org, or stop by the office at Comstock Community Center.

Camp Looper is Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with camp overtime running from 4 to 6 p.m. It has outdoor play time, arts and crafts, sports and games, an indoor game room, indoor gym time, daily trips to Merwin Meadows and ice cream at the end of each day. Camp Looper also has occasional visits from Ice Cream Emergency and various inflatables. Field trips include Lake Compounce, Splashdown Beach, Brownstone, Lake Quassy, My 3 Sons and a New York Mets day game.

Merwin Meadows family, individual and day passes are now on sale at the recreation office, 180 School Road. Passes will be required to enter the park’s beach, water, grounds and playground starting May 25 until Sept. 2.

Wilton adult co-ed recreational soccer starts Tuesday, April 16, and runs every Tuesday and Thursday night..

Want to hit out a bucket of golf balls? You can schedule an hour at Parks & Rec’s indoor driving range that is open in any weather condition, year-round. One price gets you a bucket of balls that you can refill as many times as you want. You have one hour to hit as many balls as you can.

For more information, stop by the receration office or call 203-834-6234.