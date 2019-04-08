Letter: Thank you, Wilton, for St. Baldrick’s support

To the Editors:

On behalf of the students and faculty of Wilton High School who hosted our 11th annual St. Baldrick’s event to shave our hair to raise funds for pediatric cancer research on March 12, we would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the local organizations and people who volunteered their time, energy, and gifts for our mission.

As an organization, we are very grateful to the barbers/hair stylists who donated their time and truly made this event possible. We would not have been able to host this fundraiser without the participation of Arena Hairstyling of Wilton and their stylist Gaetano Monteleone; Branchville Hair Design with Gerald Ventrella; and Agron’s Barbershop of Wilton and their stylists Agron Komoni, Dawn Pazar, and Kreshnik Komoni. Refreshments were generously provided by Pinocchio Pizza of Wilton, Planet Pizza of Norwalk, and The Village Market of Wilton.

Most significantly, we would like to thank Michael McCreesh who was our keynote speaker and for years has supported our small event as well as the greater cause. We also extend our appreciation to Dynamic Edge Physiotherapy of Wilton, our new sponsor who also sent three staff members, Patrick Buckley, Robert Dundon and Mario Pasquel, to be shaved while thereby creating a tighter bond to our own community.

Musical entertainment was provided by Connor Adams, Sean Carlson, Adam Harley, Isadore Palacpac, Mattias Onnerud, and Maxton Santos. In addition, Brennen Smith donated his time to take pictures of the sheer enjoyment which comes when the actual head shaving occurs.

At the school, we have staff involved that annually helps to make this event an actuality. Without the support of the Wilton High School custodial staff and the medical support provided by Karen Boehme we would not be able to host this event. As such, we thank them for assisting in ensuring our safety and cleanliness of the environment. Our volunteer treasurers were Joe Maggio, Scott Weber, and James Burke.

Overall the event was a major success. The final dollar tally is not counted and donations may still be made to stbaldricks.org, then by searching for Wilton High School. But, this group of 50-plus WHS students, faculty members, and community members to date has raised more than $25,000 and sincerely appreciates the efforts of all involved.

St. Baldrick’s Student Board of Wilton High School

Wilton, April 1