Wilton loses 7-6 in OT — for second straight game

Teams could play for decades and not experience two 7-6 overtime losses in the same season.

The Wilton High boys lacrosse team has had it happen twice in three days.

Coming off a 7-6 overtime defeat on the road to John Jay (Cross River, N.Y.) on Thursday, the Warriors met the same fate in Saturday’s home game against Greenwich.

The Cardinals got the the tying goal from Jack Feda with four seconds left in the fourth quarter and then got the game-winner from Will Montesi just 1:23 into the extra session.

“It’s a disappointing loss for sure. We’ve got to take it a game at a time and get better every day, every practice, and every time we step on the field,” Wilton coach Steve Pearsall said. “We have a lot of work to do — all facets of the game, skill-wise. We’re a young team offensively and we’re just figuring things out.”

Led by defenders Ryan Schriber and Tyler Previte and goaltender Andrew Calabrese, Wilton kept Greenwich scoreless in the first half, which ended with the Warriors ahead, 3-0. Calabrese made eight of his 13 saves over the opening two quarters.

But a pair of Wilton penalties in the first 21 seconds of the third period and another less than a minute later helped get Greenwich’s offense going.

The Cardinals reeled off four straight goals to take a 4-3 lead late in the quarter.

“They got a little momentum going,” Pearsall said. “It’s tough to keep any team at zero [goals].”

Wilton (1-2) got even before the end of the third. An interception by Jake Sommer initiated an attack that led to a Greenwich penalty which, in turn, set the stage for Liam Sullivan whipping home the equalizer with 4:19 left.

Greenwich (3-0) retook the lead early in the final period. Previtte blocked a shot, but the Cardinals cashed in on the loose-ball opportunity to go ahead 5-4 just 1:40 into the fourth.

Undeterred, Pearsall’s group answered 19 seconds later.

Sommer raced in on the left side and crossed the ball to Liam McGovern, who one-timed a shot high into the goal to knot the score at 5-5. Sullivan, assisted by Dean DiNanno, then broke the tie, giving the Warriors a 6-5 edge with 8:44 remaining.

Both teams created chances late in regulation, and Calabrese came up with a key stop with 1:40 remaining.

But Feda’s goal in the waning seconds sent the game to overtime, and — after Greenwich won the opening faceoff in OT — Montesi’s goal ended it.

Notes: Liam Sullivan finished with two goals for Wilton. Reilly Sullivan, Will Hughes, Previte, and McGovern added one goal apiece.

Reilly Sullivan, DiNanno, and Sommer each finished with one assist.