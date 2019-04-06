Wilton girls lacrosse team drops opener

In its season opener, the Wilton High girls lacrosse team was unable to recover from a rough first half.

Greenwich Academy opened an 11-5 lead at the break and went on to beat the Warriors, 17-9, on Thursday in Greenwich.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge from the get-go,” Wilton coach Meredith Meyran said. “I’m really pleased with how we responded in the second half; the second half was pretty even. We were just impressed with GA (Greenwich Academy) and their overall team speed. We like to play these games, because we can grow from these games in the long run.”

Getting goals from seven players, Greenwich Academy displayed its multi-faceted offense throughout, making the most of many possessions.

Sophomore midfielder Margaret Maruszewski scored a team-high five goals, junior midfielder Tessa Brooks tallied three times, and junior attack Katie Goldsmith recorded a hat trick to power Greenwich Academy (1-0).

For Wilton, junior Anna Sherman finished with four goals and classmate Sophie Sudano added three goals. The Warriors seemed to improve offensively as the game progressed and tightened up their defensive play in the second half.

Taylor Lane opened the scoring for Greenwich Academy, tallying off a turnover with 22:54 left in the first half. Wilton tied the score at 1-1 when Olivia Gladstein, a junior, converted off a dodge at the 22:07 mark. The Warriors went ahead on Sherman’s goal with 21:03 to go in the first half, but Greenwich Academy took the lead for good with three unanswered goals.

Maruszewski converted a free-position shot, then Brooks went top shelf with her perimeter shot, which got past Wilton goalie Bridgette Wall, making it 4-2. After Sudano scored off a free position, Goldsmith responded off a dodge and Lipman tallied in transition, giving Greenwich Academy a 6-3 edge. Grace Schulze then set up Goldsmith for another goal, putting Wilton in a 7-3 hole.

Wall made six first-half saves and Kate Paulson stopped six second-half shots for the Warriors (0-1).

“Defensively, I thought we really locked down in the second half,” Meyran said. “I was proud of the adjustments we made and how we were able to respond. Credit to GA; they did a great job.”

Notes: Gladstein finished with two goals and an assist for Wilton.

Teammates Julia Skillin and Carly Sullivan each contributed an assist.