Woodcock Nature Center welcomes new board members

Woodcock Nature Center has appointed three new members to its board of directors: Pete Campbell of Wilton, Michael Rubbo and Andy Williams.

“We are thrilled by the continued growth of the nature center which is facilitated by a passionate and dedicated board. All of these new members bring key skills and knowledge to our growing board of directors,” said board President Jana Hogan.

Woodcock’s board of directors now comprises 10 individuals from Ridgefield, Wilton and beyond whose purpose is to oversee Woodcock’s operations and ongoing effort to serve the community through programs that build awareness and nurture understanding about the natural world.

A Wilton native, Campbell is owner of Horseshoe Farm in Ridgefield and brings hands-on knowledge in construction, farming, operations and business development to Woodcock.

Rubbo is clinical professor of environmental studies and science at Pace University. He formerly served as Woodcock’s executive director and has also served as the director of conservation science at Teatown Lake Reservation where he oversaw the management of Teatown’s 875-acre preserve and directed its scientific research.

Williams joins the board with a background as a technologist and digital marketer, having worked at IBM and Razorfish, most recently.

Campbell, Rubbo and Williams join existing board members Jana Hogan, Geri Clark, David Tatge, James Osborn, Ron Rucolas, Lindsay Sheehy and Richard Vail.