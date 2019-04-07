Wilton High School hosts Festival of Languages

Photos from last year’s Festival of Languages

The art, music and world language departments at Wilton High School are hosting the annual Festival of Languages, a school-wide extravaganza, from April 8 to April 12.

The festival has been a tradition at Wilton High for 33 years. Its objective is to enrich the curriculum by bringing together the school community to celebrate the world’s cultures, languages, music and the arts. The planning committee is led by teachers Susanne Brandt, Lauren Kantor, Nicholas Loafman and Scott Webster with student leaders Jayna Gumins and Alex Killian.

This year’s festival will feature over 40 events, such as Japanese Taikoza drumming, a hypnotist, an interdisciplinary poetry/photography/public speaking event and a concert by a local steel band.

A talent show headlines the festival brimming with song, music, and language. There will also be craft workshops on jewelry and even “paint like Picasso.” Events, such as “Yogalates” and a discussion led by the school’s Model Congress and Top Inclusion Model clubs, highlight the importance of reaching beyond the Wilton High School community, organizers say.

The committee has worked closely with other academic areas, like English and social studies to design programming that connects across disciplines. Nearly all events are organized and led by students themselves and several outside professionals are invited, such as a local chef and a cartoonist, sponsored by the WHS PTSA.