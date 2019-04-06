Temple B’Nai Chaim offers Passover Tasting

Holiday main courses and desserts will be served up at the Passover Tasting on Sunday, April 14, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Social Hall at Temple B’Nai Chaim, 82 Portland Avenue, Georgetown.

The event is open to all members, guests and prospective members. This is an opportunity to celebrate, make new friends and to find some new recipes for Passover.

Participants are encouraged to bring a family favorite dish to share, along with two copies of the recipe.

The temple’s Sisterhood will provide the setup and drinks for all.

There will also be a small Judaica sale of seasonal items for your seder, and special Passover commentary will be provided by Emma Dubin who is currently working at the Central Conference of American Rabbis.

RSVP by April 12 at http://bit.ly/tbcpte041419.