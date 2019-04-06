Passover Seder offered at Temple Chabad

Beth Israel Chabad of Norwalk and the Schneerson Center of Westport welcome all to an evening of what they described as elegant dining to be held Friday, April 19, at 7:15 p.m. at the Beth Israel Chabad, 40 King Street, Norwalk.

Guests can relive the story of the Passover Exodus by celebrating the traditions of the Passover Seder. The cost is $70 per adult and $18 per child ages 5-15.

The four-course dinner is served with artisan hand-baked matzah and an array of kosher wines. The seder will be led by Rabbi Yehoshua and Freida Hecht and by Rabbi Levi and Chanie Stone. Reservations will be taken through April 15.

Shmurah matzah, the hand-baked matzah is available for purchase and may be ordered online. One may also sell chometz online at bethisraelchabad.org/. For more information, call 203-866-0534.