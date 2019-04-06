Children’s choir seeks members

The Fairfield County Children’s Choir is holding auditions for students in fourth through 12th grade.

The FCCC is a community choral program that provides youth musical training and opportunities to perform in the community and the world.

Beginning Wednesday, April 17, prospective members may register for an audition by calling 203-414-4292. Auditions are held throughout May and June.

The choir rehearses at Fairfield Woods Middle School, 1115 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield.

For more information, visit SingFCCC.org.