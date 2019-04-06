Ambler Farm to hold Spring Farm Raiser

Ambler Farm in Wilton is holding its second annual Spring Farm Raiser, a tasting event showcasing local eateries, craft beer and sommelier-selected wines.

The event also features The Giving Wall that enables guests to support the farm’s Porch and Patio project while partaking in a wide range of offerings from local restaurants and businesses. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.

The Spring Farm Raiser will be held Saturday, April 27, from 7 to 10 p.m., at Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street. Cost to members is $70 and $75 for non-members. Visit amblerfarm.org to register and for more information.

Friends of Ambler Farm is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to celebrate Wilton’s agrarian roots through active learning programs, sustainable agriculture, responsible land stewardship, and historic preservation.