Bipartisan bill would streamline school threat reports

A bill with bipartisan support that would assist states in developing ways for people to anonymously report a potential threat to schools was introduced to the House of Representatives Thursday, April 4, by Rep. Jim Himes (D-4th), along with Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-25th) and Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-16th). The Safe to Tell Act would create a grant program for states to develop systems, such as telephone hotlines, mobile applications, or websites to better enable threat reports.

“Too often, in the wake of a school shooting, we look back at the behavior of the killer and see that there were warning signs that went unreported,” Himes said of the bill. “People notice things that don’t seem quite right, or that put them on edge, but don’t know how or where to report it. The Safe to Tell Act creates ways for people to share their concerns of potential threats and educates the public and law enforcement on how to report. Earlier warning and better reporting will save lives.”

“School safety needs to be a top priority in our country, and that means taking action to stop school violence before it starts, Gonzalez said. “This bill will enable states to create individualized systems that work for each of our unique communities to keep our children safe and encourage reporting and proper follow up for potential threats. I am proud to be a part of this legislation and look forward to working with my colleagues to get it across the finish line,” he added.

The Safe to Tell Act can be read here. HIMES_005_xml