Woodworking workshop for kids in Wilton this Saturday

Saws, Hammers and Nails: Woodworking Workshop for Kids will be held Saturday, April 6, from 11 to 12:30 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

Educator Laurie Walker will talk about some of the antique tools in the museum’s collection, and the kids will see how colonial boys would use a draw knife and shaving horse to make essential items for everyday life.

There will be an opportunity to work with a handsaw, hammers and nails to make a wooden keepsake box. A snack is provided.

This program is for ages 6 -12 and will have an additional materials fee of $5. For safety reasons, this workshop is limited to 12 participants.

Wilton Historical Society members pay $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; non-members $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. To register, email info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.