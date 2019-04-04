Wilton Library Lines

Schools’ art exhibition arrives

The annual Wilton Public Schools’ Fine and Performing Arts (FAPA) exhibition opens on Friday, April 5, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with all the fanfare that students in grades K through 12 and their parents can bring to this celebration. The students’ works will be exhibited and demonstrated throughout the library with musical performances taking place in the Brubeck Room. The International Art Show also will be part of the evening reception. Refreshments will be served. The exhibit will run through April 24. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor for the exhibit. The reception is free and open to the public.

Holocaust memories shared

Born in Czechoslovakia, Judith Altmann was arrested and transported to Auschwitz at age 14. She will share her story in the program, Holocaust Survivor Talk “Zachor – Remember,” on Sunday, April 7, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. It is her personal account of survival through extermination camps, slave labor camps, and the ‘death march’ to Bergen-Belsen. The audience is invited to hear her story and message of hope, and most importantly, to remember. This program complements the Wilton Reads 2019 selection, The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Registration is strongly recommended.

Art influenced by the Holocaust

On Sunday, April 7, from 4 to 5 p.m., artist Ann Pachner shares her father’s compelling story with the Wilton Reads audience in the program, The Art of William Pachner, 1915 – 2017. William Pachner was born a Jew in what became Czechoslovakia. He came to the United States in 1939 to work as a commercial illustrator and received news in 1945 that ‘All is lost’—the extermination by the Nazis of his mother, father, brother and 80 other family members. He then spent the next 60 years becoming a painter, imagining the circumstances of his people and that world, and giving the audience deeply felt images and a record of one person’s efforts to live with this knowledge and loss and finding the courage and will to affirm life. He was an award-winning artist with works in many museums. See the library’s registration link for more information. The sponsors of this program are Barbara and Martin Hirsh. Registration is recommended.

Narcan help

How to Respond to an Overdose: Narcan Information and Training Session, is an informational presentation on Monday, April 8, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There also will be a demonstration and a training session on how to acquire and administer Narcan, a lifesaving medication used to block the effects of opioids especially in overdose situations. Free Narcan kits will be distributed. The program is sponsored by Wilton Library, Wilton Youth Council, Wilton Youth Services, Prevention Corps, and RYASAP. There is no charge but registration is recommended.

Helping children manage time and tasks

In the program, Ten Practical Strategies to Help Your Children Improve Their Executive Function Skills, on Monday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dr. Mary Murphy will explain the complex topics of executive function and working memory — crucial aspects of a child’s ability to be successful in school and with everyday tasks. She will provide an emphasis on how parents can assist them in developing and implementing helpful strategies. Licensed clinical psychologist Mary Murphy specializes in counseling, executive function and academic coaching, psychological testing, psychotherapy, and biofeedback. There is no charge. It’s sponsored by the library and SPED*NET Wilton. Registration is recommended.

Book group discusses Wilton Reads 2019

Wilton Library Readers get together on Wednesday, April 10, from noon to 1:30 p.m. to discuss The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris, the Wilton Reads 2019 book selection. Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar will facilitate the group. Attendees are reminded to bring lunch; beverages will be provided. Anyone wishing to attend this daytime session is welcome. Registration is suggested.

Wilton Reads author visit

Author Heather Morris will share her writing experiences when she visits on Thursday, April 11, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for Wilton Reads 2019, the community-wide reading program in conjunction with Wilton Public Schools. The Tattooist of Auschwitz is a vivid, harrowing, and ultimately hopeful re-creation of Lale Sokolov’s experiences as the man who tattooed the arms of thousands of prisoners with what would become one of the most potent symbols of the Holocaust. A Q&A will follow the talk. There is no charge. Registration is highly recommended. Additional books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books, New Canaan. Please note: The library will close at 5 p.m. in preparation for the event due to the size of the anticipated audience.

Note: The library’s Spring Benefit – Under the Sea – takes place this Saturday, April 6, at Rolling Hills Country Club at 6:30 p.m. The fundraiser is sold out but those wishing to donate to the library may visit www.wiltonlibrary.org, click on Support the Library, and then Donate Now.