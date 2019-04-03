Wilton boys lax team routs Stamford in opener

Getting points from 10 players, the Wilton High boys lacrosse team opened its season with a 16-2 win over visiting Stamford on Tuesday.

Dean DiNanno led the Warriors with four goals and one assist.

Reilly Sullivan added two goals and two assists, while Jack Rosen scored three goals and Andrew Luciano and Jack Savarese each contributed two goals.

Will Hughes, Ryan Kauffman and Liam Mannix had one goal apiece for Wilton, which was playing its first game under new head coach Steve Pearsall.

Sam Rosen, Zach Rossi and Hughes each added an assist.

Wilton goalies Andrew Calabrese (two) and Brandon Jonsson (one) combined for three saves.

Max Colburn won 12 of 16 face-offs for the Warriors, and Dylan Kennedy won three of five draws.