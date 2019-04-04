Wilton seeks to strengthen parent-teen connections

The teens of Warrior Council have a message for parents. They want them to know they care about their health, want to be successful in school and their extra-curricular activities, and think about being good role models for their younger siblings.

To do that, they need their parents’ help.

Warrior Council is an after-school club sponsored by Wilton Youth Council. Its mission is to provide high school students an avenue to substance-free activities, healthy alternatives to substance abuse, and an opportunity to build leadership skills through planning educational forums. The students have prepared a presentation for next week.

Students in middle and high school, parents with children of any age, and other concerned community members are invited to Strengthening Parent-Teen Connections: Warrior Council Community Forum on Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m., in the Little Theater at Wilton High School.

Student panelists will share why they choose to be substance free and the ways that Warrior Council supports them in that choice. They will be joined by two expert speakers, who will present information the teens think parents should hear.

John Hamilton, LMFT, LADC, the president and CEO of Liberation Programs, will address the importance of the connection between parents and their teens. He will help parents understand how to foster open communication and provide support for teens during what can be a tumultuous stage of life.

Matthew Maddox of The Maddox Law Firm will identify the laws that are relevant to young people and educate teens and their parents about how to make safe choices and steer clear of negative legal consequences.

Warrior Council members hope parents will attend to learn more about how they can help their children and support them in living a substance-free life.

This event is free and refreshments will be provided; registration is recommended at warriorcouncilforum2019.eventbrite.com Please contact Joyce Sixsmith, Warrior Council Consultant at joyce.sixsmith@gmail.com or 917-678-0543 with questions.