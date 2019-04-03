Former Wilton legislator to be honored at GOP dinner

Four Republicans will be honored at the Bethel Republican Town Committee’s upcoming Lincoln-Reagan Dinner.

Former state Rep. Toni Boucher of Wilton and former state Rep. Michael McLachlan of Danbury will be named Republicans of the Year at the event, which will be held Saturday, April 13.

The John L. Thiele Distinguished Service Award will go to Steve Deuschle, who is running for first selectman in Bethel.

John Streaman, who sits on the Bethel Zoning Board of Appeals, will receive the Denis J. Riordan Award.

The dinner begins with a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m., with food at 7:15 at Michael’s at the Grove, 42 Vail Road in Bethel. A cash bar will be provided.

The dinner costs $60 per person and $100 per couple for those who reserve before April 6. After that, the event is $65 per person and $110 per couple. Checks are to be made payable to BRTC and sent to BRTC, P.O. Box 203, Bethel CT 06801. Call 203-788-4192 for more information.