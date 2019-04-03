Wilton DTC honors two members at Spring Breakfast

The Wilton Democratic Town Committee will honor two members of the community at its annual Spring Breakfast on Saturday, April 6.

Former DTC Chairman John Kalamarides will receive the Democratic Leadership Award, and Ross Tartell will receive the Democrat of the Year Award.

“It was a unanimous and easy choice this year to honor John and Ross,” said Tom Dubin, chairman of the Wilton DTC.

Dubin said Kalamarides has been a leading figure in Wilton since he first moved to the town over 40 years ago.

“John is a consummate gentleman and is a trusted adviser to both Democrats and Republicans alike,” Dubin said.

Kalamarides quickly became an important member of the community through leadership roles at the YMCA of Stamford, the Wilton Track Association and Wilton Boy Scouts Troop 20, he said.

“The skills he has developed through his career in fundraising and wealth management have most recently been put to valuable use as a member of Wilton’s Board of Finance for the last five years,” Dubin said.

Kalamarides and his wife, Kathleen, are co-presidents of the Darien Cotillion and he also serves as president of the Kiwanis Club of Wilton.

Tartell, who will also be honored, is a human resource professional with expertise in learning and development, change management and executive coaching. He has held senior positions at GE Capital Real Estate and Pfizer. He also has been an adjunct associate professor of psychology and education at Columbia University since 1996, Dubin said.

“Ross worked tirelessly in his 2018 campaign for state representative, displaying deep knowledge, endless energy, and tremendous decency,” Dubin said. “More recently, Ross has been a key member of bipartisan efforts to maintain the independence of Wilton’s schools.”

The keynote speaker for the event this year is Secretary of the State Denise Merrill. She will speak on “Elections: Expanding and Securing the Vote,” which will cover her early voting proposal. She will also discuss increasing voter participating, as well as cyber security and its role in elections.