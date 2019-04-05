Movie Menu: Hook, Raging Bull, East of Eden and more

Looking for a movie to enjoy this weekend?

Check out what’s showing on broadcast and television channels.

Friday, April 5

Raging Bull (1980)

Robert DeNiro was Oscar nominated for his thrilling portrayal of prize fighter Jake LaMotta in this classic from Martin Scorcese.

8 p.m., Flix

Saturday, April 6

Hook (1991)

Robin Williams touches the heart as a grown-up Peter Pan who finds himself struggling with the challenges of adulthood in this Steven Spielberg fantasy.

12 noon, Freeform

Cast Away (2000)

Tom Hanks was Oscar nominated for his daring look at how a man copes, along on an island, after a plane crashes in this Robert Zemeckis epic.

6 p.m. and 10 p.m., AMC

East of Eden (1955)

James Dean was Oscar nominated for his portrayal of a young man defeated by bitterness in this sterling translation of John Steinbeck’s novel.

8 p.m., TCM

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Keira Knightly shines as a young woman debating the possibilities of romance in this lovely adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel.

8 p.m., Flix

Unforgiven (1992)

Clint Eastwood won an Oscar for directing this breathtaking Western about a man determined to bring goodness to a turbulent town.

10 p.m., Sundance

Sunday, April 7

Superman II (1978)

Christopher Reeve shines as the man of steel in this sequel to the first big-screen telling of this famed story, a rare instance of a sequel outshining an original.

11:30 a.m., Sundance

Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks won an Oscar for touching the heart as a young man filled with joy for the world despite his challenges.

12 noon, CMT

Jackie (2016)

Natalie Portman was Oscar nominated for her breathtaking portrayal of Jacqueline Kennedy immediately after the President’s assassination.

3 p.m., FXM

Twister (1996)

Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton battle storms, and each other, as they chase tornadoes across Texas and Oklahoma. Watch out for flying cows.

3:30 p.m., CMT