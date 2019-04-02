Wilton High School gets new bell schedule

The Board of Education unanimously approved a new bell schedule for Wilton High School at its meeting on March 21.

There will be three Warrior Blue days and one Warrior White day each month in the new schedule. The Warrior White day will give students a 39-minute period before lunch. Warrior Blue days will give students a 25-minute advisory period before lunch.

Wilton High Principal Robert O’Donnell said the new schedule increases instructional time by 11 minutes per a day.

“I think it’s an example where we are doing the right thing for our students and we have the opportunity to be pioneers,” O’Donnell said. “It’s going to be good for our students and our learning community.”

A two-week trial period for the new schedule is set for May 20 to May 31. The new bell schedule is tentatively set to start this fall.