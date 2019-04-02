Ukrainian egg decorating at Wilton Historical Society

The community is invited to learn the colorful and venerable craft of decorating eggs in the Ukrainian style, known as pysanky. Expert egg decorator Susan Clark will lead this workshop for adults and children on Sunday, April 7, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

This ancient craft, which takes its name from the Ukrainian verb meaning to write, uses symbols and motifs to create a jewel-like egg. Intricate designs can be created with geometric forms, or with more naturalistic, flowing patterns. Participants will use a kistka, a pointed implement a bit like a pen, filled with beeswax and heated, to draw designs on the eggs between bathing them in colored dye. Participants may decorate eggs in a traditional design, or create their own.

The program is for adults and children ages 9 and up. Children ages 6 to 8 must be accompanied by adult. The cost for society members is $20, $25 for non-members. Registration required: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.