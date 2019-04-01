Visiting nurse association holds spring breakfast

The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, which serves 28 towns in Connecticut, including Wilton, is holding its 19th annual Spring Breakfast on Friday, April 26, at the Amber Room in Danbury.

The event, chaired by LouAnn Daprato, attracts over 400 residents, business owners, and community leaders in the Ridgefield-Danbury area, organizers said.

The breakfast committee, comprised of volunteers and RVNA employees, have arranged for a guest speaker, as well as a raffle and live auction. The funds raised from the event enable RVNA to support its community initiatives, including its annual Health & Wellness Fair, flu and well-child clinics, and home healthcare programs.

Anyone interested in hosting a table can contact Julia Douglas, development manager at jdouglas@ridgefieldvna.org.

RVNA is a non-profit home and community healthcare organization, providing a broad range of services to towns across Connecticut and Fairfield County since 1914.