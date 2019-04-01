David Gortz of Wilton is honored by Abilis

David Gortz of Wilton, is being honored at the annual meeting of Abilis, a non-profit organization that provides services and support for individuals with special needs and their families.

The public is invited to attend the annual meeting which is being held Wednesday, April 3, at 6:30 p.m.at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich.

Gortz is a board member of Abilis and played a key role in helping establish Abilis in the community. Local community partners will also be recognized and include the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich and Greenwich Council — Boys Scouts of America.

Additionally, the Peter Bloomer Citizen award will be awarded to a middle and high school student who demonstrates sensitivity toward people with disabilities through leadership, involvement, and participation in activities that benefit citizens with disabilities.

“We are thrilled to honor David Gortz at this year’s Abilis Annual Meeting,” said Amy Montimurro, CEO and president of Abilis. “David’s commitment to the special needs community and to Abilis throughout many years, have been a shining example of how to get things done and make a real difference for so many with special needs.”

To learn more about Abilis and the Abilis Annual Meeting on April 3, visit abilis.us.