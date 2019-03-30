Wilton Workshop: Tips on how to run a small business

Want to learn the ins and outs of running a small business in Connecticut?

A breakfast business workshop series will be held on three consecutive Wednesday mornings, April 3, April 10 and April 17 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, from 8:30 to 10.

Attendees will learn about free resources for entrepreneurs from the Small Business Administration (SBA) including securing financing for your business and taking advantage of government contracting opportunities to grow your business.

The sessions will be presented by Lisa Powell and Tanisha Baptiste of the SBA.

On April 3, SBA 101 will cover the free resources the SBA and its resource partners have to offer future and existing entrepreneurs; counseling, training, technical assistance, loan programs, contracting assistance.

On April 10, there’s How to Finance Your Small Business, which will cover finding capital for your small business with pointers from the SBA.

On April 17, attendees will learn how to do business with the state of Connecticut, municipalities, private sector as well as the federal government. The workshop series is co-sponsored by Wilton Library,

SCORE Fairfield County, the SBA CT District Office, and Silver Pine Real Estate. Media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin.

Registration is encouraged. To register, visit wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com